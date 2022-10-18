Patriots Talk: How much credit does Bill Belichick deserve for last two wins?

Justin Leger
·2 min read

How much credit does Belichick deserve for last two wins? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The outlook was grim for the New England Patriots through the first month of the 2022 NFL season. Their 1-3 start, which included an injury to starting quarterback Mac Jones, gave fans few reasons for optimism going forward.

Two weeks later, the Patriots appear to have found their footing with consecutive wins over the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns. Rookie QB Bailey Zappe stole the show with two impressive performances filling in for Jones.

Curran: QB controversy? Not if Mac Jones is who we think he is

Most of New England has caught Zappe Fever by now, but are we overlooking head coach Bill Belichick's contributions to the Patriots' turnaround? How much credit does Belichick deserve for the last two wins? Phil Perry joined the latest episode of Tom E. Curran's Patriots Talk Podcast to discuss Belichick's impact.

Patriots Talk: Has the start to Patriots' season been an unqualified success? | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

"I spoke to a coach in the conference before the Browns game. Just asking, how do you think this one's going to play out? Because I did think the Browns had some talent even though they're dealing with a backup quarterback situation of their own. And I wasn't sure the Patriots would be able to stop the run," Perry said.

"This guy waffled, and he said, 'Isn't it funny, even when you look at a team like the Patriots and the situation is what it is, and the quarterback is who he is, you still don't feel real comfortable picking against them because of one guy.' It's because of Bill Belichick. I think we can still say, he might not have his early aughts fastball, but I think he's probably damn close. I still think he's an elite head coach and that's something they've benefitted from."

Curran says some of Belichick's moves off the field may have taken away from the success he has had on it.

"He's got his sideline and gameday acumen intact," Curran said. "And he does have the capability to, when he gets in against a team that is dumb or has the propensity to be convinced to play dumbly, then he could do it. That's what he did against the Lions, that's what he did against the Browns. ...

"It's the decisions made around it that make us question Bill. Like, why is Matt Patricia the play-caller? All those decisions make us skeptical that the gameday fastball won't be there, but the gameday fastball is there because he's got such a volume of knowledge in his head."

Also discussed in the episode: Are the Patriots an average team playing well… or are they good? Should Patriots roll with Bailey Zappe if Mac Jones is cleared to play? Looking ahead to the Bears. And "Irrelevant Questions" with Deatrich Wise.

Recommended Stories

  • Giants sign Marcus Johnson to 53-player roster off practice squad

    The Giants signed receiver Marcus Johnson to the 53-player roster off the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday. He was out of standard game-day elevations after being promoted for each of the past three games. The Giants had two open roster spots after placing rookie defensive lineman D.J. Davidson and defensive back Tony Jefferson on [more]

  • Falcons place Casey Hayward on IR

    The Falcons won’t have one of their starting cornerbacks for at least the next four weeks. Atlanta has placed Casey Hayward on injured reserve, the team announced on Tuesday. Hayward suffered a shoulder injury during Sunday’s win over the 49ers. Head coach Arthur Smith has said that Hayward’s injury could be more of a long-term [more]

  • Money-losing WeWork to close Midtown Detroit location

    The closure will leave WeWork, the coworking and office space operator, with two locations in Detroit, both in downtown.

  • Caterpillar (CAT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    Caterpillar (CAT) closed at $180.80 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.46% move from the prior day.

  • Why Procter & Gamble Stock Is Down 22% This Year

    Investors are worried about a recession on the way, and that's normally a time when Wall Street flocks toward sturdy dividend payers like Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG). The consumer staples giant has endured many downturns over the decades thanks to its dominant market position and its huge portfolio of essential brands and products. It is even trailing its smaller rival Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB).

  • Bucs place Logan Ryan on injured reserve

    The Buccaneers placed safety Logan Ryan on injured reserve Tuesday, the team announced. Ryan, who has missed the past two games, will undergo foot surgery Wednesday to repair a Jones fracture. He will not return until late this season. He appeared in four games for Tampa Bay, making two starts, and totaled nine tackles, two [more]

  • ECSO deputies searching for suspect in Creighton Road armed robbery of bank

    The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect in the armed robbery of Hancock Whitney Bank on Creighton Road in Pensacola Tuesday.

  • Titans back to work, looking to be healthier after bye week

    Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel hopes to get outside linebacker Bud Dupree back for Sunday's game with the Indianapolis Colts. A bye and a long weekend off, even if it comes at the first opportunity in the NFL schedule, has to do something good for a banged-up team right? “We will see,” Vrabel said Monday.

  • James Conner, Darrel Williams remain out of practice for Cardinals

    It looks like the Cardinals backfield will be shorthanded again this week. Running backs James Conner (ribs) and Darrel Williams (knee) were listed as non-participants in practice on Tuesday. Both players were out of practice on Monday and all of last week as well, so getting the green light to play against the Saints on [more]

  • Bailey Zappe's agent takes aim at Patriots QB's critics after Week 6 win

    Not every team felt Patriots rookie Bailey Zappe was an NFL quarterback, and his agent, Nicole Lynn, kept the receipts.

  • NFL owners unlikely to vote on Dan Snyder, roughing calls

    Concussions, roughing-the-passer penalties and Washington owner Dan Snyder have dominated headlines six weeks into an NFL season that’s featured plenty of comebacks and close games, too. There isn’t expected to be any significant news on any of the hot topics when NFL owners meet in New York on Tuesday. Snyder’s ownership of the Commanders became a big issue again last week when ESPN reported, citing anonymous sources, that he has hired private investigators and told people he has enough information to expose fellow owners and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

  • Exclusive: PGA Tour to announce four new ‘elevated’ events, including WM Phoenix Open

    The additions will bring to 13 the total number of Tour events designated as “elevated.”

  • Report: Celtics' Robert Williams could miss more time after PRP injection

    Celtics big man Robert Williams could miss more time than originally expected after reportedly getting a PRP injection in his surgically-repaired knee.

  • What to know when applying for student loan relief

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Rachelle Akuffo breaks down everything borrowers need to know about the student loan relief form.

  • Row over Mussolini photo as Italy's Meloni readies for power

    An Italian ministry said on Tuesday it would remove from its walls a photo of fascist dictator Benito Mussolini, after its recent display sparked complaints from trade unions and a former minister. Mussolini's legacy is in the spotlight as Italy prepares to install its most right-wing government since World War II, led by Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy party whose roots go back to the post-fascist Italian Social Movement (MSI). The Mussolini portrait will be taken down "to avoid polemics and manipulations," the industry ministry said in a statement.

  • Jim Irsay: ‘There is merit to removing’ Dan Snyder as owner

    Colts owner Jim Irsay sees merit in removing Dan Snyder as Commanders owner.

  • Do the Patriots have a QB controversy between Bailey Zappe and Mac Jones? | You Pod To Win The Game

    Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Writer Charles Robinson and NFL Writer Frank Schwab discuss the New England Patriots dominant 38-15 win over the Cleveland Browns, and debate if the Patriots might have a QB controversy on their hands as Bailey Zappe continues to play well with Mac Jones sidelined with an ankle injury.

  • 10 Biggest Losers Today

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 biggest losers today. If you want to see some other stocks on the list, go directly to 5 Biggest Losers Today. U.S. stocks extended their rally after the opening bell on Tuesday. As of 12:58 PM ET, S&P 500 was positive 1.14 percent, Dow […]

  • Celtics' Grant Williams reacts to not reaching contract extension before deadline

    Here's what Celtics forward Grant Williams said before Opening Night about not being able to work out a contract extension with the Celtics by Tuesday's deadline.

  • With no wraparound, what will star players do with all their free time next fall?

    There is no wraparound season in 2023, which opens up a lot of free time for the game's biggest names.