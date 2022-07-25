Patriots Talk: Matt Cassel on why Matt Patricia can be a good OC

Matt Cassel explains why Matt Patricia can be a good OC originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots recently revealed the roles of each of their coaching assistants for the 2022 season. The biggest takeaway: They will not have an official offensive or defensive coordinator.

Instead, Matt Patricia will be the team's senior football adviser/offensive line coach while Joe Judge handles offensive assistant/quarterback coaching duties. Patricia appeared to be the frontrunner to replace Josh McDaniels during the spring, but head coach Bill Belichick ultimately made the decision to forgo the official OC and DC titles.

Patricia is known as a defensive coach -- he was the Patriots' defensive coordinator from 2012-17 -- but could he handle OC duties if given the chance? Former Pats quarterback Matt Cassel believes so.

He explained why in a recent episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast with Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry.

"I do think Matt Patricia could be an offensive coordinator," Cassel said. "He started his career on the offensive side of the ball in the offensive line room when I was even with the New England Patriots. So he understands the dynamics of the offensive line, the run game, and even when I was in Detroit -- look, this guy's a grinder. He's going to do whatever he can to get you prepared. He'd come in on Tuesdays and ,very much like what Bill Belichick did with the quarterbacks when I was there, he'd break down the defensive scheme. He'd break down players' strengths and weaknesses, cornerbacks, safeties, just overall scheme in general of the defensive coordinator we were going up against.

"So he's very knowledgable at defensive adjustments and what holes they might have. So that might translate really well for him as it comes to calling plays because he can take advantage of certain defenses and schemes because he's so knowledgable about it."

