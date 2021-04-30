Patriots Talk: Is Mac Jones the Week 1 starting quarterback?

Patriots Talk: Is Mac Jones the Week 1 starter? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have drafted their quarterback of the future, but just how far into the future should we expect Mac Jones to take over as the starter?

As of Friday, the 15th overall pick out of Alabama is set to compete with Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham for the starting QB job. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said during his post-Round 1 press conference "Cam is our quarterback," but just how long will that last?

On a brand new episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast, Phil Perry joined Tom E. Curran to share his take on whether or not Jones will be New England's Week 1 starter in 2021.

Patriots Talk Podcast: Can Mac Jones beat out Cam Newton to be the Week 1 starter? | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

"I think it's likely," Perry said. "I think to run the offense they want to run -- and granted, if Cam can suddenly find an accurate arm, he'd be a great fit too. They want to run the ball. They're going to use two tight ends. They're going to hand it off a lot. And what [Newton] brings to the quarterback running game is unique to their quarterback room. He's just not accurate enough. You're still going to have to complete a pass on 3rd and 5 every so often. You can't run it every single down of every single week.

"And so, the guy who has the best chance to be able to figure it out -- and it isn't always going to be pretty, obviously, the guy's going to be a rookie quarterback in the league -- but I think early on we're gonna see, OK [Jones is] putting it where we want him to put it, and it's not wow'ing anybody, but he's making the throws he should make and that's all we need him to do. And I think he'll be the Week 1 starter."

Also discussed in the new episode: Curran and Perry discuss whether they like, love, or hate the Mac Jones pick. Will the Patriots regret not moving up for Justin Fields? Jim Nagy compares Jones to Tom Brady. Did the Patriots think they had a shot at Jones at No. 15? And what are the Patriots' needs in Rounds 2 and 3?

Check out the latest episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast on the NBC Sports Boston Podcast Network, or watch on YouTube below: