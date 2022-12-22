Patriots Talk: Are Mac Jones’ on-field frustrations becoming an issue?

Are Mac Jones’ on-field frustrations becoming an issue? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

At first, Mac Jones' visible on-field frustrations were endearing. But over the last couple of weeks, the New England Patriots quarterback may have gone over the top with his emotions.

Patriots greats Vince Wilfork and Julian Edelman both recently criticized Jones for his antics. Wilfork told NBC Sports Boston he's "tired of seeing" Jones' outbursts while Edelman ripped him on Inside the NFL for "waving off coaches" and making "pissy faces."

Jones didn't back down when asked about wearing his emotions on his sleeve, stating that he simply plays with passion. But are we at the point of diminishing returns with Jones' frustrations? Why hasn't Bill Belichick addressed them head-on?

Tom E. Curran, Phil Perry, and Matt Cassel discussed on a brand new episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast.

"What it tells me is that he's not really hearing from people behind the scenes to tell him to cut it out," Perry said. "And so, what does that mean? Does that mean Bill Belichick hasn't talked to him about it yet? Which would surprise me a little bit. Does it mean his teammates are OK with it? Because we've heard from some other players lately that it's starting to get a little old. I'm just wondering if everybody in the building is kind of OK with it. Because if they weren't, wouldn't they have said something to him about it by now?"

Cassel, like his fellow former Patriots, believes it's time for Jones to tone it down.

"You can't make it a routine. You can't make it a habit where week in and week out you're the focal point of everything that's going wrong," Cassel said. "You're showing that emotion and becoming this guy that doesn't look like he has the composure and the poise that you need to be the leader of the team. However, I know that he's a competitor and we've seen it throughout even last year. Look, he's a fiery guy and I get that. But at times, you've got to somehow find a way to reel that in a little bit and just say look, we've got to go out and do our job. When you do that, and also you don't play well, that's when a lot of people come out of the woodwork and start getting on you about it.

"But at the end of the day, it's interesting because a lot of people aren't commenting about it and it's probably something that they don't want to make a distraction. Coach Belichick, Patricia, those guys aren't going to come out and just call him out because again, what good does that do for your team, for your offense that already has a lot of questions to answer week in and week out just in terms of productivity? So for Mac Jones, I think it's just about getting back to work and maybe changing that approach a little bit and making sure you're right on what you need to be right on, because there's too many missed throws in this game for him to be able to go out and just be blaming other people."

Also discussed in the episode: How does a team respond to a heartbreaking loss like Sunday’s vs. the Raiders? The guys break down Joe Burrow and the Bengals and why they’re such a tough opponent for this New England team. And why fans can be cautiously optimistic that the Patriots can turn things around going forward

