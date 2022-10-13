Patriots Talk: How likely is it that Mac Jones plays vs. Browns?

How likely is it that Mac Jones plays vs. Browns? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mac Jones is doing everything he can to return from the high-ankle sprain he suffered in Week 3. The New England Patriots quarterback has been a limited participant in practice this week as he looks to play Sunday vs. the Cleveland Browns.

If Jones can't go, it'll once again be rookie QB Bailey Zappe in his place. The fourth-round draft pick has done a fine job of stepping up in Jones' absence, forcing overtime in Week 4 vs. the Green Bay Packers and helping his team to a 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 5.

Zappe's encouraging play has helped Bill Belichick and Co. take a more cautious approach with Jones. Still, figuring out the right time to get Jones back on the field will be a challenge as they can ill afford to risk further injury to their 2021 first-round pick.

On a new episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast, Matt Cassel joins Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry to discuss the process of getting an injured player back on the field.

"It's independent for every guy. And I think the evaluation's ongoing with the training staff, with the coaches," Cassel said. "As he gets out there, as he's doing drills, when you see him out in the field that's the biggest telltale sign of whether or not a guy's able to go. If he can get through the drills, if he can move at a good rate and he can get himself out of trouble in the pocket, if he can follow through on his throws. All those things come into play because again, mentally he's there, it's more of the physical aspect of, 'Are we gonna put him out there and feed him to the wolves where he can't get himself out of trouble and then we further risk injury?'

"It's a long season. They want him to come back and once he hits the ground running again to be able to have a sustained period of time hopefully in which he doesn't get hurt and he's able to play but not be hindered by that ankle. So it's constant conversation with the coaches and everybody else that's involved in making that decision. But ultimately, it does come down to Bill Belichick and the training staff to say whether or not some guy is ready to go."

As for whether it'll be Jones or Zappe under center in Cleveland, Curran believes we'll likely see at least one more game from the rookie.

"I wonder if game-time decision is something he'll even be this week," Curran said. "I still think he might be a week away because if he's just doing cameos at practice, which is what my understanding was on Wednesday, then he's not able to drop back, do drills."

Also discussed in the episode: Curran explains why there should be no debate about who starts at QB once Mac Jones returns from injury. Previewing Sunday’s matchup with the Browns, can the Patriots slow down this offense? Who replaces Damien Harris behind Rhamondre Stevenson on Sunday? The guys debate whether or not the Patriots *should* beat the Browns on Sunday