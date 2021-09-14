Patriots Talk: Kyle Van Noy discusses Mac Jones' potential originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

While Mac Jones didn't earn the win in his NFL debut vs. the Miami Dolphins, he still managed to impress his New England Patriots teammates, coaches, and even his opponents.

The 2021 first-round draft pick completed 29 of his 39 passes for 281 yards and a touchdown in the 17-16 defeat. He wasn't pleased with the result -- and had no desire to take the ball from his first TD pass -- but there was plenty to be optimistic about from his performance heading into Week 2.

Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy joined Tom E. Curran on a new episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast and shared his thoughts on Jones and his potential going forward.

Patriots Talk Podcast: How much freedom does Mac Jones have? Josh McDaniels reveals the answer

Van Noy got a kick out of Jones turning down the ball from his first TD, and the message Jones sent after the game about not being satisfied with the milestone resonated with him.

"I was like, 'C'mon, Mac. You can be a little excited.' But I respect it and I respect what he said," Van Noy told Curran. "I respect that he's like, it's the first one but there's a lot of work to be done. I feel him in that regard. He's trying to be a really good football player and he's a leader on our team."

The ex-Dolphins LB adds he' a believer in Jones as the Patriots' signal-caller, but the team needs to take a leap forward if it looks to earn its first win of the campaign next week vs. the Jets.

"I think Mac is going to be great," Van Noy said. "Our team is going to get there one step at a time. We've just got to focus on the Jets this week. ...

"Urgency is what we need," he added about the Week 2 matchup. "We just need to have more urgency as a group, and I think you're going to see that on Sunday. I need to get better just like anybody else. It was fun to get back out there, but there's a lot of work to do."

Kickoff for Patriots-Jets is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

