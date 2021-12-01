Patriots Talk: Kyle Van Noy on Pats' mindset after winning six straight

Patriots Talk: Van Noy on Pats' mindset amid hot streak originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots aren't about to get complacent after reeling off six consecutive victories.

After earning a 36-13 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, the Patriots will shift their focus to last year's AFC East champions, the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo will overtake New England for the top spot in the division if it snaps the Pats' streak on Monday night.

Several Patriots players have been open about having an underdog mentality after starting the season 2-4. One of those players is linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who believes that "2-4 mindset" is helping the team stay motivated each week. He joined Tom E. Curran on a brand new episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast to explain the Patriots' mentality amid its current hot streak.

Van Noy wouldn't go as far as to say the team feels vindicated after winning six straight, but he did admit the team is feeling a whole lot better now than it did to begin the campaign.

"It does feel good. Obviously, it feels good to win," Van Noy said. "But nobody ever wants to be 2-4, and we know what it's like to be like that and we're not trying to go back into that situation. We're just trying to be the best we can be and control what we can control, and that's our effort, our play, our execution, our communication and just trying to put all those tools together each and every week.

"We've got a tough challenge ahead with Buffalo, they're playing really good football. They were in the AFC Championship, they were the AFC East team to beat last year, they won it all for the AFC East with the hat and T-shirt, and we've got to play up to their level."

