Patriots Talk: Kay Adams says to leave Cole Strange alone

Patriots Talk: Kay Adams wants fans to leave Cole Strange alone

Reviews continue to be mixed, at best, when it comes to how the New England Patriots fared in the 2022 NFL Draft.

It may take years before it's actually known how New England's latest draft class shakes out, but there's at least one prominent voice who's ready to defend one of its...stranger selections from the weekend.

Kay Adams, now of NFL Network and formerly of Quick Slants on NBC Sports Boston, joined her old co-host Tom E. Curran on the latest episode of Patriots Talk to defend the selection of offensive lineman Cole Strange with the 29th overall pick.

"He allowed one sack in his entire college career," Adams said. "PFF had him graded out as one of the best guards. He's versatile, he can play anywhere on the line, you've gotta protect Mac Jones. I'm not mad at the pick."

Part of Adams' logic is that she trusts the Patriots to draft well along the offensive line, as opposed to some other areas.

It certainly checks out; in the Bill Belichick era, New England has successfully drafted and developed the likes of Matt Light, Dan Koppen, Logan Mankins, Sebastian Vollmer, Nate Solder, Marcus Cannon, Shaq Mason, Joe Thuney and Mike Onwenu at various spots along the line, not to mention unearthed some undrafted gems like Stephen Neal and David Andrews.

"They always do pretty well and they know what they're doing on the O-line," Adams said. "There's some other areas that are left to be desired and are much more needing improvement as far as draft reputation goes than the O-line, so let's leave Cole Strange alone."

Curran noted that the selection of Strange was an "exceedingly safe pick," not faulting Strange himself for being drafted where he was.

"They reached, and I understand that, but there's also just a safety in taking that position," Adams said.

