Patriots Talk: How would Julio Jones fit in the Pats offense?

Julio Jones would immediately make any offense better. The Atlanta Falcons wide receiver has been among the game's elite pass-catchers for the last decade.

So with the New England Patriots reportedly on Jones' list of preferred trade destinations, it's easy to fantasize about how the seven-time Pro Bowler might fit into the new-look offense. The 32-year-old would top off a Pats offseason that has been highlighted by the additions of tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith as well as receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne.

On a brand new episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast, Phil Perry and Tom E. Curran discussed how Jones would fit into the 2021 Patriots offense.

"He would change their offense, Tom. It's still a need. They need a receiver," Perry said. "And I know you use fewer receivers when you have two tight ends on the field, I get that. You know what that also means? That means your receiver targets are more concentrated on to that guys that you have out on the field. If you're gonna be using only two receivers, make them both threatening."

From there, Perry and Curran engaged in a fun debate about Jones' fit in New England. As Curran states, the Patriots' typically have run their offense through their running backs and slot receiver Julian Edelman. With Jones in the fold, their philosophy would be different.

"The bottom line is Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, Julio Jones is a different -- like, Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor are not going to be more important than either of those two tight ends," Curran said. "What do you prefer in your goulash of pass-catching and production? The Patriots have preferred a little bit more of [Julian Edelman] and a little bit more of [James] White or [Danny] Woodhead, or [Shane] Vereen or [Kevin] Faulk."

You can listen to the entire debate in all of its glory in the new episode above.

Also discussed in the new episode: What to expect from OTAs. Why Julio Jones makes all the sense in the world for the Patriots. If Patriots acquire Jones, is Newton the right guy at QB? And how similar is the Aaron Rodgers situation to Brady and the Patriots?

