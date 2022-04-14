Patriots Talk: Going deep on Alabama products who could be Pats fits originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots' affinity for Alabama players is well-documented.

They've drafted a number of Crimson Tide standouts over the years, most recently quarterback Mac Jones, defensive tackle Christian Barmore, and running back Damien Harris. There's a strong chance they dip into the Alabama pool again in the 2022 NFL Draft this month.

On a new episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast, Mike Rodak of AL.com chats with Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry about the Alabama products who could be fits in New England.

With linebacker being a need for the Patriots, Christian Harris stands out as an intriguing option.

"He's definitely not a Dont'a Hightower, who's that big 255-pound guy that Alabama used to have 10 years ago," Rodak said. "Alabama's gone much smaller. They've gone to guys who can cover. Christian Harris was a cornerback in highschool who they converted to being an inside linebacker, which shows you how they're thinking at that position.

"A guy who I don't think was as productive as people maybe wanted him to be or thought he could be this past season, but had a great game to end his time at Alabama against Georgia, 2.5 sacks in the National Championship game and was all over the field. Has the 40 time, has the athleticism that I think Alabama's looking for these days and probably the Patriots are as well.

Another position the Patriots could address in the draft is wide receiver. Alabama's John Metchie is projected to be selected in the second round while Slade Bolden is expected to either be taken with a late-round flier or go undrafted.

"Metchie's a guy who I don't think has a standout trait, otherwise he'd probably be a first-round pick," Rodak said. "He's not the fastest guy, he's not the biggest guy, but he's a solid player. I think he's a solid No. 2 at the NFL level. He was never overwhelming at Alabama. He was explosive here and there, but probably not the No. 1 guy I would say, especially with DeVonta Smith and Jameson Williams the last two years. But a guy who I think could be a productive NFL player.

"Slade Bolden I think is a bigger question mark. I think he definitely fits the mold of what the Patriots typically look for in their slot receiver, but his numbers at the combine were not great. His 40 time was slow, some of the other drills were pretty slow, so maybe less of an intriguing prospect than he was a few months ago after he ran some of those drills. Still fits that mold of a guy who can return punts and be a slot guy."

