Patriots Talk: Don't underestimate OC importance for Mac Jones

Josh McDaniels was officially named head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders on Jan. 31.

In the 40 days which have passed since, the New England Patriots still haven't named an offensive coordinator to replace McDaniels, who'd held the position for 10 years in his second stint in Foxboro.

On the latest episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast, longtime NFL offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer joins Tom E. Curran to roll out what that means as far as the development of Mac Jones is concerned as he enters Year 2 in the NFL and why it's important not to underestimate the importance of who winds up working with Jones directly on the offense.

"I do think people underestimate that the guy talking to the quarterback, not only through the week but on game day, is so important. It's not just 'ah, next man up,'" Schottenheimer said. "There's a rhythm to how you get these guys information. There's a rhythm to how you calm them down. There's a feel that you have when they're kind of rolling."

Schottenheimer, the son of former NFL coach Marty, said that stability is a big factor when it comes to the performance of a quarterback -- both young and old.

"I think the biggest thing for Mac and the Patriots to figure out is, who is that voice? Josh did it at a very, very high level," Schottenheimer said. "Josh has got a great personality for that because he's so calm and such a good communicator. I've always felt like, when these coaches get promoted and get a chance to move on and they leave, that's the hardest thing for the quarterback that stays -- even the elite quarterbacks."

Schottenheimer noted that while the play of Jones as a rookie is a testament to both McDaniels and Bill Belichick, it's a testament to Jones himself, too.

"The moment was never too big for Mac," Schottenheimer said. "He made the throws when he needed to. Some of the throws he made in the red zone I thought were terrific...

"I can't think of many quarterbacks that have come in and played at such a high level so quickly. It's not just a testament to Josh and Bill, it's a testament to Mac and his self-belief and him understanding who he is as a player."

Jones finished second in Rookie of the Year voting last season to Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase after throwing for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while completing 67.6 percent of his passes.

