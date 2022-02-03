Patriots Talk: Does Tom Brady hold a grudge for how Pats tenure ended?

Does Brady hold a grudge for how things ended in New England? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady's retirement statement snub of the Patriots has caused quite a stir throughout New England.

Fans were left wondering where they stand as Brady thanked seemingly everyone but the Patriots organization and those who cheered him on for 20 years. The seven-time Super Bowl champion eventually responded to Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick's statements with some kind words, but it still seems he may be holding a grudge for how is Pats tenure ended in 2020.

So, how do we make sense of the ongoing Tom Brady-Patriots drama? What's really going on behind the scenes? Our Tom E. Curran tried to make sense of it all on a brand new episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast.

Patriots Talk Podcast: Snubgate Day 3: Belichick enters the statement arena

They say 'living well is the best revenge,' right? Brady did that for two years post-Patriots. But he operates with chips on his shoulder, so revenge is also a dish best served cold. He took advantage of that and served up a cold statement.

Tom E. Curran

Curran says Brady has always had a chip on his shoulder, and the unceremonious ending to his Patriots career stuck with him as he penned his retirement announcement.

"This was an effort to just say, 'Hey, there's a reason I'm thanking the Buccaneers.' And that's because the Patriots didn't step up to the plate," Curran said. "Petty? Yeah, maybe, but Tom Brady never operated without a chip on his shoulder successfully so the chip was still there.

"I don't think people generally appreciate how desperate Brady was to finish his career here, how betrayed and taken advantage of he felt from the drafting of Jimmy Garoppolo right on through the 2019 contract renegotiation announced as a two-year extension that wasn't. There was a lot of shell games going on, a lot of misdirection. But in the end, Brady realized the Patriots were pushing away from the table on him. Business is business, but it left him a mark. They didn't believe in him the way he believed in himself.

Story continues

"That doesn't mean Brady hates the Krafts or hates Bill Belichick or hates you. Doesn't mean everything he said in previous statements is untrue. He just doesn't think Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick, and the Patriots get multiple thank yous. At least, that's how he felt until today. They didn't make sure he could retire here. They say 'living well is the best revenge,' right? Brady did that for two years post-Patriots. But he operates with chips on his shoulder, so revenge is also a dish best served cold. He took advantage of that and served up a cold statement. And I'm sure Kraft is tortured by this. But Brady's agitation at the end was possibly greater toward ownership because for years they intervened on his behalf. This time around, they said, 'Nope, not going to do that.'"

Also discussed in this episode: Snubgate Day 3: What to make of the most recent statements from Brady and Belichick. Was Brady pressured to release a video recognizing the Patriots? And the latest on Brian Flores' lawsuit against the NFL.

