Patriots Talk: Did Cam Newton’s final minicamp practice ease Patriots' minds?

Patriots Talk: Takeaways from Cam's encouraging minicamp practice

After a rough start to New England Patriots minicamp, Cam Newton went out on a high note in Wednesday's practice.

The Patriots quarterback's accuracy greatly improved on Day 3 as he completed 14 of 17 passes in competitive reps and 17 of 21 overall. It was an encouraging final session for a veteran quarterback looking to hold off rookie Mac Jones for the Patriots' starting QB job.

So, how much did Newton's bounceback showing impact the quarterback competition in Foxboro? Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry shared their thoughts on a brand new Patriots Talk Podcast.

"I don't know how much having a good day or a bad day would impact the quarterback competition big picture," Perry said. "But when it comes to the narrative and it comes to the attention paid to these guys and maybe some of the pressure put on them, if he had another bad day, and it had been 3 for 3 in that regard where he just does not look like the best guy, we would be chewing on that for a month until we got to training camp. ... I think in that respect, he did need that kind of day."

Curran believes Newton's performance Wednesday was necessary to ease the minds of the Patriots coaching staff heading into training camp this summer.

"I don't think it's a stretch to think that both Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels were probably looking to see that kind of day too," Curran said. "Because the longer I do this, the more I realize that what we think, they think. What's obvious on the field to us is obvious on the field to the coaching staff, and I've felt that way for a long time. ...

"I think that Cam Newton needed to have this kind of a day on this Wednesday to send the coaching staff off into its recess and say, 'OK, that was fine because he has been -- he's almost at a point where I don't even know if he can begin camp taking the first reps.' But he did settle that situation I think to a large extent."

Also discussed in the new episode: Can Cam Newton prove that he can be more consistent this season? Recapping what we saw from Mac Jones during minicamp. How and when will the holdout with Stephon Gilmore end? And Curran’s new favorite segment, ‘Fair or unfair’.

