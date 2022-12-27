Patriots Talk: Who could compete with Mac Jones for starting QB job in 2023?

Could these QBs compete with Mac for starting QB job in 2023? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Will Mac Jones have competition for the starting quarterback job next summer at New England Patriots camp?

Jones is in the midst of a sophomore slump after an encouraging rookie campaign. The Patriots offense has taken a significant step back as a result. While play-caller Matt Patricia and the rest of the coaching staff deserve a share of the blame pie, Jones' play hasn't inspired much confidence in his long-term future as New England's signal-caller.

The Gillette Stadium crowd chanted for backup QB Bailey Zappe to enter Sunday's game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals after Jones' dismal first half. Jones salvaged his poor day with a solid second half, but the question of whether he's "the guy" for the Patriots going forward remains.

On a new episode of Tom E. Curran's Patriots Talk Podcast, CBS Boston's Michael Hurley joins the show to discuss potential QB alternatives -- or "Mac-ternatives" as they termed it -- for the Patriots next season. Who should Bill Belichick bring in to compete with Jones in camp?

Hurley: "Yup, I would. I know Baker Mayfield is a divisive topic. Always has been. But do we know he's bad? Because I look at Mac as someone with two offensive coordinators in two years. Baker Mayfield had four offensive coordinators in Cleveland. ... So am I gonna judge him? I'm not judging Mac Jones for this year, so am I gonna judge Baker Mayfield for what he's been through? No. Let's bring him in. He's spicy. I love it."

Curran: "Better arm, better mobility. Little bit more divisive. Probably not as good of a leader, as we heard coming out of Cleveland. But he's a better athlete and throws the ball better. I'd say bring him in."

Hurley: "Nope. Belichick loves him too much to compete. He's the starter if he's here."

Curran: "He's also too injury-prone and I don't know what advantage he brings over Mac. He's basically Mac with injury issues."

Hurley: "Yes. I like Gardner Minshew. I think he's always been pretty good. Pretty good NFL quarterback. Can win you a couple of games. You already have that in Bailey Zappe, but I like Gardner."

For more "Mac-ternatives," listen to the full episode.

Also discussed in the episode: Patriots once again control their own destiny. Enough with the 'they don’t deserve to make the playoffs' talk! And is Belichick getting any pushback for his decisions?

