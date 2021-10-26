Patriots Talk: Which cornerback could Pats target at trade deadline?

Patriots Talk: Which CB could Pats target at trade deadline? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots' secondary took another hit this week as cornerback Jonathan Jones underwent shoulder surgery and will miss the rest of the season.

With Jones out and All-Pro Stephon Gilmore traded to the Carolina Panthers, the Patriots' cornerback room now consists of J.C. Jackson, Jalen Mills, Joejuan Williams, Myles Bryant, and Shaun Wade. D'Angelo Ross remains on the practice squad.

Suddenly, the cornerback position looks like an area in need of improvement as we approach the Nov. 2 NFL trade deadline. The question is, which CBs could be worth targeting on the trade market over the next week?

Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry discussed in a brand new episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast.

Patriots Talk Podcast: Patriots ID in focus and why trading Stephon Gilmore still makes sense | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

"There's one name that's interesting to me, which is Kyle Fuller from Denver," Perry said. "Because it feels like he might be moved in the next little bit here, and he is a professional starting-caliber corner and that's I think what you need. I thought that's what you needed before Jonathan Jones got hurt. Kyle Fuller, I think, could play multiple spots and I think, for a team that plays a lot of man-to-man defense, I don't think it would be all that difficult for somebody like that to step in right away and perform right away. That would be my target."

Fuller, 29, is making $9 million in 2021 and is set to be an unrestricted free agent after the season. The seven-year veteran earned two Pro Bowl nods during his tenure with the Chicago Bears. This year with the Broncos, he has two passes defensed and 17 tackles through six games.

What does Curran think about trading say, a fourth-round draft pick for Fuller's services? With New England currently 3-4 on the season, would it be worth it?

"Yeah, I think wildly enough, the Jets game changed my mind," Curran said. "You have to decide though whether you're a team that -- you wish the trade deadline was a little later. The Patriots already spent like drunken sailors at the trade deadline to try and satiate the needs of the greatest quarterback of all time. Do you still want to do that when you have all of those salaries in 2022 that are gonna hit you?"

Also discussed in this episode: Are there leadership issues in Foxboro? How much credit does Josh McDaniels get for Mac Jones’ development? Assessing the contenders and pretenders in the AFC. And Kyle Van Noy on what fueled the Patriots’ defense on Sunday.

Check out the latest episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast on the NBC Sports Boston Podcast Network, or watch on YouTube.