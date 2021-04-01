Patriots Talk: Breaking down Robert Kraft's 'State of the Patriots' address

Patriots Talk: Breaking down Kraft's 'State of the Pats' address originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Robert Kraft spoke to the media on Thursday and covered a wide range of interesting topics during his lengthy press conference.

The New England Patriots owner discussed the team's quarterback situation, Stephon Gilmore's contract situation, and more. But perhaps his most interesting comments were about the Patriots' offseason spending and Bill Belichick's checkered recent draft history.

"In the end, if you want to have a good, consistent winning football team, you can’t do it in free agency," Kraft said. "You have to do it through the draft because that’s when you’re able to get people of great talent, whether it’s Willie McGinest or Tom Brady, you get them at a price where you can build the team and be competitive. Once they get to their [second] contract, if they’re superstars, you can only balance so many of them.

"Really, the teams who draft well are the ones who will be consistently good. I don’t feel like we’ve done the greatest job the last few years and I really hope and believe I’ve seen a different approach this year. In the end, it all comes down to what happens on the field and how people execute and you really don’t know how good a draft is for at least two years."

On a brand new Patriots Talk Podcast, Tom E. Curran read Kraft's remarks as him expressing his displeasure with having to rebuild the team via the free-agent market.

"What that underscores to me is a guy who has, like every fan or media member who cares about this team, has observed it and gone, 'What are we doing there? These guys aren't playing much. Why didn't we get a tight end there?' The same way we are. What are we doing at quarterback? ...

"[Kraft] wrote the checks, but he's not going to make a habit out of it. He's not happy about having done so, and it was on him to explain to the fans that that's what was done."

Also discussed in the new episode: Are the Patriots lucky for bottoming out last season? Is Cam Newton/Jarrett Stidham going to be the game plan at QB this year? And did Robert Kraft put Bill Belichick on notice?

