Patriots swap kickers, cutting Mike Nugent and signing Nick Folk

Mike Nugent was not doing well as a fill-in for injured New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski.

Gostkowski had to be placed in season-ending injured reserve last month due to a hip injury that required surgery. After a tryout, the Patriots signed Nugent.

But Nugent, who has kicked only sporadically in recent years — three games last year with Oakland, four each with Chicago and Dallas in 2017 — has had his struggles.

For a team that’s had the reliable Gostkowski for well over a decade (he’s the third-most accurate kicker in NFL history), mistakes are hard to swallow.

So after last Sunday, when Nugent had one field goal blocked and missed a second in New England’s win over Cleveland, his second and third misses in eight attempts, he was cut.

The Patriots signed Mike Folk to replace Nugent.

Folk hasn’t kicked in the NFL since 2017, when he was with the Buccaneers for four games. Earlier this year he was in the AAF, making 12-of-16 kicks in eight games with the Arizona Hotshots.

Nick Folk, who was kicking in the AAF this spring, signed with the Patriots on Tuesday. (Getty Images)

