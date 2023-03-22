Patriots make surprising first-round pick in Daniel Jeremiah's 2023 NFL mock draft

Patriots make surprising first-round pick in Daniel Jeremiah's new mock draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

We all know the New England Patriots' most glaring needs to address with their first-round pick (No. 14) in the 2023 NFL Draft next month.

Those positions are offensive tackle, cornerback and wide receiver.

We also know the Patriots, and head coach Bill Belichick, in particular, aren't afraid to make bold moves. Taking a running back in the first round would definitely qualify as a bold move. A very small number of recent mock drafts have predicted the Patriots will select a running back in the first couple rounds, but what if Texas star Bijan Robinson is available at No. 14?

NFL Network expert Daniel Jeremiah published his new mock draft Tuesday, and he projected the Patriots taking Robinson in Round 1.

"The Patriots don’t think like every other franchise," Jeremiah wrote. "I believe they could see Robinson as a valuable addition instead of a player at a non-premium position. He would team up with Rhamondre Stevenson to give New England one of the best backfields in the NFL."

The Patriots absolutely would have an elite backfield if they added Robinson to what they already have in Stevenson, Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris. But the Patriots already have tremendous depth at running back. In addition to Stevenson, Strong and Harris, the Pats also have veteran Ty Montgomery who can play that position.

Spending an asset as valuable as a top 15 pick on a running back makes little sense. You can find good running backs in the middle rounds of the draft, and the Patriots are a great example of that. Stevenson was a fourth-round pick two years ago.

Robinson is an excellent player. He dominated at Texas last season with 1,580 yards (6.1 per carry) and 18 touchdowns on the ground, plus 19 receptions for 314 yards and two more touchdowns. He is an electrifying, game-breaking talent.

But the Patriots have stronger needs at other positions, especially cornerback and offensive tackle. Those positions should be targeted well before running back, even though Robinson would be a lot of fun to watch in New England.