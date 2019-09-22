Patriots surpass Peyton Manning's Colts with most regular season wins in a decade

In improving to 3-0 with a dominant win over the Jets Sunday, the Patriots made NFL history for regular-season success.

Week 3's win marked the Patriots' 116th win since 2010, which now ranks as the most regular season victories in a decade, passing the 2000-2009 Colts (115).

The Patriots had plenty of battles with Peyton Manning's Colts during that timeframe. Once Tom Brady became New England's starting quarterback, the Patriots went 7-5 against the Colts during the 2000s, with one of those losses coming in 2008 when Brady was out with his knee injury.

The Patriots hold the most wins, playoffs included, in a decade with 132 since 2010, so couple that with three Super Bowl championships, and you have yourself the most dominant decade of football we've ever seen.

The Patriots dynasty wasn't supposed to last this long, with the turning point being an embarrassing loss to the Chiefs in 2014 where everyone counted them out for good. It turned out that it was just the beginning of another run that has the rest of the NFL scrambling to figure out ways to end New England's hold on the league.

The reality might be that the dynasty will end when it's key contributors, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, finally walk away from the game. But we have no idea when that'll be, so here's to more winning.

