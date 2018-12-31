Patriots' Super Bowl odds still strong; AFC playoff picture proves why originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The New England Patriots always seem to land on their feet, don't they?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Despite uncharacteristic losses to poor opponents -- all five of New England's defeats were to teams that missed the playoffs -- the Patriots secured a first-round NFL playoff bye for the ninth consecutive season by beating the New York Jets on Sunday. They weren't able to overtake Kansas City for the top seed in the AFC playoffs, but Tom E. Curran makes a convincing argument that they're better off at No. 2.

And the oddsmakers apparently agree. According to them, the Pats' chances of winning the Super Bowl keep getting better. New England now is at +650 to win Super Bowl LIII, per OddsShark, an improvement from its +800 odds earlier this month.

Updated odds to win Super Bowl LIII (@BovadaOfficial):



Saints +250

Rams +400

Chiefs +470

Patriots +650

Bears +700

Ravens +1300

Chargers +1500

Cowboys +2500

Texans +2500

Seahawks +2800

Colts +3000

Eagles +3500

























— OddsShark (@OddsShark) December 31, 2018

Story continues

The No. 1 seed Kansas City Chiefs still are the favorites to win the AFC, but the No. 2 seed Patriots are right behind them. Oddsmakers apparently see the AFC as a two-team race, with the No. 4 seed Baltimore Ravens at a distant +1300 to win the title.

What does the Patriots' path to Atlanta look like? Here's a look at next weekend's AFC Wild Card matchups:

Saturday, 4:35 p.m. ET: No. 3 Houston Texans vs. No. 6 Indianapolis Colts

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET: No. 4 Baltimore Ravens vs. No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers

New England will play either the Texans, Chargers or Ravens on Sunday, Jan. 13, in a rare afternoon Divisional Round matchup for Bill Belichick's squad.

If it feels like the Patriots always play at night in the divisional round, it's because they do. This will be their first 1 p.m. div. round game of the Belichick era. https://t.co/Rk3MURLBXM — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 31, 2018

Here are the team's three potential scenarios for the Divisional Round:

The Patriots play the Texans if... Houston beats Indy.

The Patriots play the Ravens if... Indy beats Houston and Baltimore beats L.A.

The Patriots play the Chargers if... Indy beats Houston and L.A. beats Baltimore.

The Texans are favored to beat the Colts, and if they take care of business, Kansas City would get a tough Divisional Round matchup against either the Ravens or Chargers. And if the Chiefs were to lose that game, the Patriots actually could host the AFC Championship Game by beating Houston at home in the Divisional Round.

That's a lot of counting chickens before they hatch. But considering the panic that swept through New England earlier this month after back-to-back losses to the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers, the Patriots' playoff outlook seems quite rosy.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.