The Patriots' odds to win Super Bowl 54 took a slight hit after they parted ways with wide receiver Antonio Brown on Friday.

While the Chiefs saw their odds improve from +650 to +600, the Patriots' went from +333 to +350.

At +350, New England remains the heavy favorite in Vegas. While Brown would have been a major weapon in the Patriots' offense, they have more than enough firepower to make it to their fourth straight Super Bowl.

The line for their upcoming matchup against the Jets changed as well, as the Patriots now are "only" 21-point favorites vs. their AFC East foe.

Kickoff for Sunday's Patriots-Jets game is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET.

Patriots' Super Bowl odds take a hit following Antonio Brown's release originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston