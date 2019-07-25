Are Patriots a suitor for Mike Daniels after reported trade attempt?

Former Pro Bowl defensive end Mike Daniels became a free agent Wednesday, but not before the Green Bay Packers tried to trade for him.

And apparently the New England Patriots were among the teams Green Bay called.

The Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns all attempted to trade for Daniels before the Packers released him Wednesday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday.

From @NFLTotalAccess: Sounds like there's already solid interest in former #Packers DL Mike Daniels, despite Green Bay being unable to complete a trade with teams that included the #Patriots, #Chiefs and #Browns. pic.twitter.com/fG0f1vE8di — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 24, 2019

Garafolo also reported that Daniels already has heard from at least seven teams in free agency, adding the 30-year-old wants to play for a contender. Garafolo didn't name specific clubs, but the Patriots certainly check off the "contender" box and likely would have interest in scooping Daniels up in free agency if they wanted to trade for him.

The 6-foot, 310-pound defensive end is coming off a foot injury that forced him out of the final six games of the 2018 season. He's proven to be an effective run-stuffer from the three-technique, though, and has a skill set New England could utilize after losing Malcom Brown, Trey Flowers and Adrian Clayborn this offseason.

Daniels was due $8.1 million in base salary and bonuses before Green Bay released him, so the Patriots must decide if he's worth the cost off adding to a retooled defensive line that includes defensive tackle Mike Pennel and defensive end Michael Bennett.

