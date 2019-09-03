Patriots work out Su’a Cravens

The Broncos couldn’t find a way to make Su'a Cravens fit.

The Patriots were at least going to see if it was possible for them.

According ti Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Patriots worked out the former Broncos safety today.

A former second-round pick by Washington, Cravens has shown at times to be a versatile player. Specifically, in his rookie year (2016) he played a hybrid linebacker role, and excelled.

But he struggled with injuries and concussions and retired the following summer. He tried coming back with the Broncos last year, and played five games after being activated from injured reserve. But he was cut this year, when they asked him to strictly play safety.

He’s worth a look for a team that has been able to put guys in specific roles in the past.