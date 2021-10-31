Patriots stymie Justin Herbert again in road upset of Chargers

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 31: Kyle Dugger #23 of the New England Patriots tackles Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers in the second quarter at SoFi Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

In an otherwise phenomenal rookie season, Justin Herbert had one glaring outlier on his record — a 45-0 loss to the New England Patriots.

Sunday didn't quite see a repeat. But the New England Patriots once again had Herbert's number as they scored a 27-24 road upset of the Los Angeles Chargers. Like in 2020, they held the reigning Rookie of the Year and Pro Bowl candidate to his worst performance of the season.

Sunday's game was tight early as the Chargers took a 14-13 lead into halftime. But Adrian Phillips returned a late interception of Herbert for a touchdown in a tide-turning play that gave the Patriots the lead for good.

New England secured a 24-17 lead with the score and subsequent two-point conversion. A Chargers three-and-out and a Patriots field goal later gave New England a 27-17 lead with 2:19 remaining.

The Chargers responded with 24-yard touchdown pass from Herbert to Josh Palmer to cap a 72-yard scoring drive with 40 seconds remaining. But it was too little, too late for a Chargers offense that was largely neutralized by Bill Belichick's defense.

Herbert finished the day completing 18-of-35 passes for 223 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, both of them to Phillips. Like his second pick to Phillips, several of his passes were uncharacteristically off target.