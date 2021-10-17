There are times to go for it on fourth down . . . and times you probably shouldn’t.

The Cowboys faced a decision on their first drive deep in their own end. They should have punted. They didn’t.

Faced with a fourth-and-one at their own 34, Mike McCarthy didn’t hesitate to leave his offnse on the field. Ezekiel Elliott was stopped at the line of scrimmage by Dont'a Hightower and Devin McCourty. McCarthy compounded his mistake by throwing the challenge flag.

The call on the field was confirmed by replay as it was obvious Elliott didn’t come close to the line to gain.

The Patriots used the short field for an opening touchdown, needing only three plays. Damien Harris ran for 21 yards; Mac Jones found Jonnu Smith for 9 yards; and Harris scored on a 4-yard run on a direct snap.

It was on the second first quarter touchdown scored by the Patriots in their past 14 games, dating to last season.

Patriots stop Cowboys on fourth down and use short field for early TD originally appeared on Pro Football Talk