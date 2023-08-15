Patriots stock watch: Gesicki injury is a blow to red zone offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

FOXBORO -- The Patriots held a lengthy practice in full pads on Monday one day ahead of their departure for Green Bay, where joint practices with the Packers await.

Typically in our Stock Watch piece, we begin with the Stock Up section. But because the news of the day -- outside of their acquisition of Ezekiel Elliott -- was of the negative variety, we'll kick things off with our Stock Down category.

Stock Down

Mike Gesicki, TE

In a one-on-one tackling period, Gesicki met linebacker Jahlani Tavai, hit the deck, and got up very slowly. He appeared to be in a great deal of pain, favoring his right side. Head trainer Jim Whalen appeared to be focused on Gesicki's right shoulder area (perhaps collar bone or upper arm), and he helped escort Gesicki off the field. The new Patriots tight end did not return to practice.

This is a blow to the Bill O'Brien offense, which seemed focused on two-tight end packages -- particularly in the red zone, where Gesicki's height and leaping ability made him one of Mac Jones' favorite targets in recent practices.

Without Gesicki, the next tight end up appears to be Matt Sokol, but in all likelihood the Patriots will simply lean on more three-receiver sets if they have to go without Gesicki for an extended period of time. Perhaps there is a "Pony" package O'Brien would like to dip into as well with both Rhamondre Stevenson and Elliott on the field.

UPDATE (9:25 a.m. ET): Gesicki is expected to miss some time, but the Patriots are hopeful he can return for their season opener, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

#Patriots TE Mike Gesicki, who has been impressive early on in camp, suffered a mild dislocated shoulder during yesterday’s practice, source said. While nothing is given, the hope is he’s back for Week 1 despite the AC joint injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 15, 2023

Sidy Sow, OL

As expected -- and as is the case with any rookie -- Sow's progress has not exactly been linear. That's how it's looked, at least. He had five solid pass-protection snaps against No. 3 overall pick Will Anderson in preseason game No. 1 against Houston. Then he ended up blocking for Mac Jones at right tackle on Sunday.

He was back in that spot again on Monday, but it was a struggle at times. Working against Matthew Judon -- a tough draw for a guy who played guard for the vast majority of his college career -- Sow appeared to give up two would-be sacks.

Jake Andrews, C

Like Sow, Andrews was a fourth-rounder in this year's draft class. Like Sow, Andrews had a tough day on Monday. He was sent for a lap after some snap-count confusion with Bailey Zappe. Later in the practice, Zappe fumbled what looked like a wayward shotgun snap from Andrews.

Stock Up

Kendrick Bourne, WR

If Gesicki is out for an extended period, that could mean more three-receiver sets. Which could mean more Bourne.

He's been very good of late. He made the play of the day on Monday when he reeled in a one-handed touchdown along the back end line from Mac Jones. In the two-minute drill, later in the practice, Jones found Bourne on a slant that might've gone for a touchdown in a live situation. Bourne also broke off a crisp whip route against Jack Jones on Sunday for a touchdown.

Bourne credited a more focused off-the-field approach for the way he's feeling at this stage of camp.

"As I get older, you can feel the pain," he said. "Not like where I can’t play, but I feel the differences from when I was younger. So knowing as I get older, I have to rehab better and take it seriously. I’ve been doing better with that."

Mac Jones, QB

Jones went 15-for-21 in competitive 11-on-11 periods Monday, but it was his accuracy on a handful of his throws that really stood out.

His touchdown to Bourne was a red-zone dime. In the middle of the field, he hit on big plays to JuJu Smith-Schuster. One was placed right between a corner and safety down the field. Another was a bucket throw over Smith-Schuster's shoulder with Bryant nearby in coverage. Jones also seemed to make a nice read, throwing to Smith-Schuster in the flat, away from an on-coming blitz from Ja'Whaun Bentley.

Good decisions. Accuracy. That's how Mac Jones has to win, and that's what he showed before heading out to practice against the Packers.

Sam Roberts, DL

The second-year defensive lineman has quietly had a strong summer. He came up with what would have been a tackle for a loss in the running game early in the practice on Monday. He later sacked Bailey Zappe at the end of the session.

Bill Belichick has a deep group along the defensive line. He won't be able to keep everyone. But Roberts is a hustler and has given reserve Patriots linemen all they can handle in camp. It'll be interesting to see if he can keep some positive momentum going out in Green Bay.