Patriots will "take stock of the team's physical condition" to determine who plays Saturday

The Patriots played their starters in their second preseason game last summer, but they're not ready to say what they'll do this time around.

Saturday night's preseason game against the Packers comes after two days of joint practices in Green Bay and head coach Bill Belichick said on Friday that the team is still sorting out what impact those sessions will have on who is available for the game.

"We’ll take stock of the team’s physical condition after a couple practices and then make those decisions a little bit later on," Belichick said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.

The Patriots will wrap up their preseason slate against the Titans on August 25.