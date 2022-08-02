Patriots stock up, stock down: Christian Barmore showing promise entering Year 2

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Phil Perry
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New England Patriots
    New England Patriots
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Christian Barmore
    Christian Barmore
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Trent Brown
    Trent Brown
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Josh Uche
    Josh Uche
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Joejuan Williams
    Joejuan Williams
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tom Brady
    Tom Brady
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Patriots stock up, stock down: Barmore showing promise entering Year 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Patriots were back at it again in full pads on Tuesday, and they were able to continue to grind away on more early-down situations.

The offense hammered its new-look running game. The defense did its best to sniff out early-down play-action attempts. And in between, there were some highly entertaining one-on-one battles both in the trenches and out on the boundary.

Let's get into today's Stock Up and Stock Down notes...

Stock up: Christian Barmore

One of the most dominant players throughout the first two days of padded practices, Barmore looked unblockable at times Tuesday. He began the one-on-one period with a good scrap with David Andrews but then followed that up with an undressing of Mike Onwenu. He went 2-1 against Onwenu and then had a few overpowering reps in 11-on-11 periods. Headed into Year 2, he looks like the team's most disruptive defensive player...

Stock up: Trent Brown

...On the other side of the line of scrimmage, Brown has been equally dominant. Aside from one rep where Josh Uche appeared to almost use a Euro-step type of move to get around Brown, the Patriots left tackle has been an immovable force. On Tuesday he had decisive wins against Uche, Henry Anderson and Matt Judon. If he gets his mitts on you, the rep is over. That's how it's gone to this point, at least.

Patriots Talk: Tom Brady's dalliance with Dolphins leaves a dent on Patriots legacy | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Stock up: Cole Strange

The interior of the Patriots offensive line had issues in term periods -- more on that later -- but it's worth noting that Strange was better in one-on-one situations Tuesday compared to Monday. He was bull-rushed by Davon Godchaux and gave up ground in one matchup, but he later stonewalled Lawrence Guy and Daniel Ekuale. In an 11-on-11 period later in the afternoon, he was able to stop Godchaux in his tracks. Not a perfect day, but a pretty good bounce-back from the first-round pick from this vantage point.

Stock up: Josh Uche

Uche dropped one rep to Brown, but his speed is evident in one-on-ones. He was able to transfer some of that speed to power on a rep against Isaiah Wynn that ended with Wynn on the ground. Uche was able to get the better of Wynn again a little later in the practice. He also ended up in the backfield -- along with Barmore and Mack Wilson -- for a would-be "sack" of Mac Jones in an 11-on-11 period. Not sure Uche will be an early-down option for the Patriots, but he may have had his best practice of camp by stringing together multiple positive plays in passing situations on Tuesday. Uche did at one point have to run a lap for a miscue during a punt-team period.

Stock up: Patriots linebackers

Sound familiar? That's because these guys made it into the Stock Up category on Monday. They were at it again 24 hours later. Ja'Whaun Bentley has a "sack" of Mac Jones and a run-stuff off the edge. Raekwon McMillan recorded a run-stuff as did Harvey Langi, who hit the Patriots backfield unblocked on one rep to meet Damien Harris. Outside linebacker Ronnie Perkins notched a "sack" on Bailey Zappe, and Mack Wilson was the first through the line for a split sack with Barmore and Uche. Wilson also thudded JJ Taylor for one of the louder collisions of the day. Anfernee Jennings went 2-1 in his one-on-one opportunities (though he did have to run a lap at one point) and came away with a pressure and a run-stuff in team periods. He's had some positive moments through six days of camp as well.

Stock up: Acrobatic wideouts

Nelson Agholor and Tyquan Thornton both came away with eyebrow-raising grabs in one-on-one periods. Thornton seems to track the football through the air well -- something that's showed up multiple times in camp already.

Mac Jones praises Patriots rookie WR Tyquan Thornton's speed in camp

His twisting grab with Jalen Mills on him tightly was one of the plays of the day. Agholor, meanwhile, made an impressive one-handed grab with Joejuan Williams nearby. Agholor also grabbed a touchdown pass through traffic at the end of the workout. Instead of spiking it himself, he handed it to an excited Cole Strange, who seemed to lose his grip on the football before firing it down. Never a bad idea to try to keep the big guys in the locker room happy. Even the rookies.

USA TODAY Sports

Nelson Agholor

Stock up: LaBryan Ray

On that Agholor touchdown, had it been a live situation, it likely never would've happened. Ray, an undrafted rookie from Alabama, knifed through the line and could have sacked Mac Jones. But, as Bill Belichick would want, he let up at the very end to let the throw get off -- and to keep the quarterback safe. Ray had wins over Yodny Cajuste, Bill Murray and Carl Davis in one-on-ones and has flashed relatively consistently over the course of the last two days in pads. Someone to keep an eye on as a pass-rusher from the interior.

Stock up: Arlington Hambright

Who? I get it. Not many know about the 6-foot-5, 315-pounder out of Colorado taken in the seventh round in 2020 by the Bears. But he was out there with the top offense at right guard and playing in front of Mac Jones. To get some early run in place of Onwenu at times is a positive reflection of where the coaching staff views him. He appeared to get the best of Sam Roberts twice and Carl Davis once in one-on-ones.

Stock down: Isaiah Wynn

Wynn had a nice victory over Matt Judon in one-on-ones, but he lost his footing on another rep against Josh Uche and later gave up ground to Uche again. One day after getting nailed for a false start on the first play of fully-padded 11-on-11 work this summer, we're still waiting on a dominant day from the team's apparent starting right tackle.

USA TODAY Sports

Stock down: Malcolm Butler

Butler hasn't been at his best when given a lot of room to work. Onlookers from the media hill saw him get beat on a double-move by DeVante Parker after losing ground to Parker on go balls Monday. Later in the practice he appeared to be in coverage on Tre Nixon when Jones found the second-year wideout for a short touchdown pitch-and-catch near the goal line.

Stock down: Damien Harris

Harris was not the offense's issue on Tuesday. There were plays when he simply did not have any room to get started. But he did drop a pass to the sideline sent his way by Mac Jones, and it appears as though Rhamondre Stevenson and Ty Montgomery are the more natural pass-catching options at the moment. There are opportunities there, with James White out, for other backs to do more through the air. And maybe that will include Harris, who had 18 receptions on 21 targets last season. Stevenson does look like the "big back" with the softer hands, though.

Stock down: Interior offensive line

This is really where the issues seemed to reside on Tuesday. Lawrence Guy and Davon Godchaux showed up with a decisive run-stuff early. Pressure flushed Jones from the pocket when it broke through up the middle. There were unblocked linebackers in the middle of the field on multiple occasions, which led to stuffed runs. Hard to sort out whose responsibilities were whose in those moments, but I thought it was notable that Bill Belichick -- in his opening remarks Tuesday -- seemed to preach patience for those on the "interior lines" who find themselves in a whole new world practice-wise now that the pads are on. The interior of the defensive line seems fine. But offensively there's plenty to clean up.

Recommended Stories

  • Patriots coach Bill Belichick pleased with improving TE Devin Asiasi

    Bill Belichick is seeing improvement from tight end Devin Asiasi.

  • Patriots Journal: Agholor's highlight-reel catches enliven Day 6

    Tuesday's practice was the second day of pads and, at this point, it’s clear the defensive side of the ball is further along.

  • Mac Jones praises Patriots rookie WR Tyquan Thornton's speed in camp

    Patriots rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton's speed is drawing rave reviews in training camp, including from quarterback Mac Jones.

  • Reports: Nationals trade Juan Soto, Josh Bell to Padres for six players

    The Nationals have traded superstar outfielder Juan Soto and first baseman Josh Bell to the Padres in a historic deal that has six players heading back to Washington.

  • Leonard Fournette on his offseason weight gain: I got big genes

    Buccaneers coaches reportedly were not happy with running back Leonard Fournette getting out of shape in the offseason when he tipped the scales at 260 pounds. But Fournette reported to training camp at 245. That’s still over his listed weight of 228 but closer. Fournette addressed his weight gain during an appearance on NFL Network [more]

  • Why Bears' wide receiver competition could be impacted by special teams

    After Darnell Mooney, the Bears' WR picture is murky at best. There's a good chance the final spots on the depth chart will be determined not by their work on offense, but by their value on special teams.

  • Why weren’t the Dolphins’ tampering penalties more significant?

    On Tuesday, the NFL announced that the Dolphins had been engaged in a blatant, multi-year tampering effort that targeted a Super Bowl-winning coach and the greatest player of all time, and that victimized three different NFL franchises (Patriots, Buccaneers, Saints). The punishment doesn’t seem to come close to fitting the crime. “The investigators found tampering [more]

  • 'Road House' Remake With Jake Gyllenhaal, Daniela Melchior, Gbemisola Ikumelo And More Set At Prime Video

    Prime Video‘s remake of Road House has been officially set.

  • Hundreds of flights delayed, canceled at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

    Hundreds of flights were delayed and nearly 100 cancelled at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Sunday, according to the website Flight Aware.

  • Saints' 1st-rounder Penning building pugilistic reputation

    Saints first-round draft choice Trevor Penning tends to finish off blocks with a feisty flourish. “When you think he’s done, he’s not done,” guard Cesar Ruiz said after a training camp practice Tuesday, when he compared Penning to a pit bull. “He definitely has that finishing mentality that you love in offensive linemen.”

  • Michigan State football gets commitment from four-star OL from Alabama

    On Monday night, four-star offensive lineman Stanton Ramil (Alabaster, Alabama) committed to Michigan State football for the class of 2023.

  • Kherson ferry launched after bridge damaged - RIA

    STORY: The video by RIA Novosti agency showed both vehicles and pedestrians crossing the Dnipro, with the pontoon ferry mooring close to the damaged Antonivskiy Bridge in Kherson region.The bridge was hit repeatedly by U.S.-made HIMARS high mobility artillery rocket systems, local pro-Russian officials have said.The ferry service will act as a lifeline for many residents of Kherson and surrounding areas, but will also help deliver supplies to Russian troops, who have held the area since the end of February, soon after Moscow launched what it refers to as its "special military operation" in Ukraine.UK military intelligence reported in an update on Saturday (July 30) that Russia had likely established two pontoon bridges and a ferry system to compensate for nearby bridges damaged in recent strikes.Ukraine has also signalled in recent days that it intends to advance on the city in the near future.

  • AP source: Bills safety Poyer hyperextends left elbow

    Buffalo Bills starting safety Jordan Poyer hyperextended his left elbow and is expected to miss several weeks, a person with direct knowledge of the injury confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday. The person added Poyer should return before the start of the season, and spoke on the condition of anonymity because the Bills have not revealed the nature or severity of the injury. Poyer was hurt in one of the final team drills of practice earlier in the day, and experienced such pain that he had to be carted away.

  • Save $125 off this mega-powerful pressure washer at Amazon — but only for today

    "I was shocked at the pressure coming out of the spray wand. It took years of dirt and slime off my deck."

  • Steelers assistant Brian Flores releases statement about NFL lawsuit

    Here is Brian Flores statement abotu the league's decision to punish the Miami Dolphins.

  • Threats force Michigan GOP to cancel Election Day planned at Lansing pub

    The Michigan Republican Party received multiple threats against staff members and its Lansing headquarters, a spokesman told the Detroit Free Press.

  • Pat Toomey Defends GOP For Blocking Veterans Bill, Calls Jon Stewart 'Pseudo-Celebrity'

    The Pennsylvania senator led Republican opposition to benefits championed by Stewart for military veterans exposed to toxic burn pits.

  • Taliban under scrutiny as US kills al-Qaida leader in Kabul

    The U.S. drone strike that killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri on the balcony of a Kabul safe house intensified global scrutiny Tuesday of Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers and further undermined their efforts to secure international recognition and desperately needed aid. The Taliban had promised in the 2020 Doha Agreement on the terms of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan that they would not harbor al-Qaida members or those seeking to attack the U.S. The safe house where al-Zawahri was staying in Kabul’s upscale Shirpur neighborhood was the home of a top aide to senior Taliban leader Sirajuddin Haqqani, according to a senior U.S. intelligence official.

  • Roger Goodell is expected to “read the riot act” to owners next week in Minnesota, about tampering and tanking

    Rob Walton and Greg Penner may be having second thoughts about what they’re about to get themselves into. When the league’s owners meet next week in Minnesota to approve the purchase of the Broncos by the Wal-Mart heir and his son-in-law, Commissioner Roger Goodell is expected to “read the riot act” to all owners regarding [more]

  • Boston Chinatown restaurant served as front for global money laundering scheme, DOJ says

    A family-owned restaurant in Boston’s Chinatown allegedly served as the headquarters of international money laundering and transmitting schemes that reaped tens of millions of dollars in proceeds from drug trafficking and the resale of Apple products. Eight individuals have been indicted for their alleged roles in the schemes which were partly run at China Gourmet, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ). Former spouses Shi Rong Zhang, 48, and Qiu Mei Zeng, 47, co-own the restaurant.