Patriots' Stephon Gilmore reveals what he'll miss about Cordarrelle Patterson originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore and wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson won a Super Bowl together with New England last season, but in-game moments aren't the only memories they'll look back at fondly from their time as teammates in Foxboro.

The 1-on-1 battles in practice are another one, and Gilmore alluded to those matchups in a goodbye tweet of sorts Wednesday morning after it was reported that Patterson agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract with the Chicago Bears in NFL free agency.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Congrats @ceeflashpee84 I'm going to miss our fights at practice n sh** lol #therock https://t.co/4C8iYysS0e — The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) March 13, 2019

Patriots running back James White thought that was pretty funny, judging by this tweet:

Story continues

The loss of Patterson leaves the Patriots, who already were thin at wide receiver, lacking depth at a crucial position. Veteran wideouts Chris Hogan and Phillip Dorsett also are free agents, and while the Patriots reportedly tendered suspended receiver Josh Gordon on Tuesday, we still don't know if the league will reinstate him for the 2019 season. Patterson also played a key role on kickoff returns, and he had a clutch return late in the AFC Championship Game win against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Patterson's departure is one of several for the Patriots in free agency so far, in addition to Trey Flowers and Trent Brown reportedly going to the Detroit Lions and Oakland Raiders, respectively. Luckily for the Patriots, Gilmore is still under contract for three more years following a 2018 season during which he made the NFL's All-Pro team.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.