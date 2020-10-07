Patriots' Stephon Gilmore releases statement after positive COVID-19 test

Gilmore releases statement after positive COVID-19 test originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Stephon Gilmore confirmed his positive COVID-19 test in a statement posted to his Twitter account on Wednesday.

The New England Patriots cornerback noted he's currently asymptomatic while stressing the need to take the virus seriously.

Read Gilmore's full statement below:

Thank you to everyone who has reached out since hearing about my positive COVID-19 test. Your messages aren’t unseen and are greatly appreciated. I’m currently asymptomatic and will take this as it comes. I don’t know what to expect, but my spirit is high because of God. I’ve followed every protocol, yet it happened to me. Please be sure to take this seriously.

The Gilly Lock is going to sit down until the medical professionals let me know it’s best to continue normal activity. Your well wishes and prayers mean the world to me and my family.

Gilmore tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, one day after he and the Patriots took on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. That game was postponed from Sunday to Monday after Pats quarterback Cam Newton tested positive. New England practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray also has been added to the reserve/COVID-19 list.

As for when Gilmore will be able to return, the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year must turn in two negative tests separated by 24 hours or wait until it's been 10 days after his positive test.

The Patriots canceled practice for Wednesday and Thursday. Currently, their Sunday matchup vs. the Denver Broncos is still on.