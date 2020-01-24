Patriots' Stephon Gilmore reflects on Defensive Player of the Year candidacy

Stephon Gilmore has a strong chance to accomplish something only five cornerbacks have done before in NFL history: win a Defensive Player of the Year award.

The New England Patriots' lockdown CB is considered a favorite to become the first player at his position to take home the award since Charles Woodson did so in 2009. Gilmore would become the first Patriots player ever to win the award.

In Orlando, Fla. for the Pro Bowl, Gilmore took some time to reflect on his candidacy.

"It's pretty cool. That's a big award," Gilmore told Jeff Howe of The Athletic. "The award speaks for itself, a lot of hard work, a lot of good teammates that put me in that position, a lot of preparation from myself. I couldn't have done it without my teammates to even be in this position. I feel like I had a good year. Hopefully, I'll win it."

Gilmore tied for the NFL lead in interceptions with six and also topped the league in pass breakups (20). The 29-year-old was named Defensive Player of the Year by his NFL peers and also by the Pro Football Writers of America.

"Toward the end [of the season], people started saying it," Gilmore said. "I didn't really think about it because it'd be a big award to win. I think it'd be the first Patriot to win Defensive Player of the Year. I mean, that's insane. Hopefully, I'll win it."

NFL Honors will be announced Feb. 1 on FOX starting at 8 p.m.

