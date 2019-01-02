Patriots' Stephon Gilmore was PFF's highest graded NFL cornerback in 2018 originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

New England Patriots veteran Stephon Gilmore was one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL this season, and the stats back that up.

Gilmore tallied two interceptions, one sack, 40 tackles and a career-high 20 passes defensed in 2018, all while often matching up against the opposing team's top wide receiver.

This season, QBs targeting Stephon Gilmore had a 56.3 passer rating and a 42% completion percentage.



In 2014, QBs targeting Darrelle Revis had a 55.3 passer rating and 45% completion percentage.



— Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) January 2, 2019

Pro Football Focus revealed Wednesday their highest graded cornerbacks of the regular season, and Gilmore was atop the list.

Stephon Gilmore was the highest graded cornerback in the NFL in the regular season. pic.twitter.com/kckXkPLqKa — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) January 2, 2019

Gilmore was one of New England's two Pro Bowl selections along with quarterback Tom Brady. He also made PFF's All-Pro team. The 28-year-old defensive back likely will make the NFL's official All-Pro team, too, but that squad hasn't yet been announced.

Gilmore and the Patriots currently are preparing for their Divisional Round playoff matchup on Jan. 13. The Pats clinched a first-round bye in the AFC playoffs with their Week 17 win over the New York Jets.

