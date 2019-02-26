Patriots' Stephon Gilmore was only CB to earn this grade from Pro Football Focus originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore had a brilliant 2018 season, and his exceptional grade from Pro Football Focus is solid proof of that performance.

Gilmore was the only cornerback in the NFL during the 2018 campaign to receive the following honor from PFF.

Stephon Gilmore was the only cornerback to finish with an ELITE grade last season pic.twitter.com/uQYcjz6ufb — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) February 26, 2019

Gilmore was selected to the NFL's All-Pro team, the Pro Bowl and PFF's All-Pro team for the 2018 regular season.

The 28-year-old defensive back also excelled in the playoffs, and his interception of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIII essentially sealed New England's sixth championship. Gilmore signed a huge contract with the Patriots as a free agent before the 2017 season, and he's been worth every penny for New England through his first two seasons.

