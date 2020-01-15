Patriots' Stephon Gilmore named PFWA Defensive Player of the Year

Stephon Gilmore continues to get recognition for his sensational 2019 season.

After being voted as the Defensive Player of the Year by his NFL peers, Gilmore was selected for the honor by the Pro Football Writers of America. He's the first New England Patriots player to receive the award and the third cornerback ever to do so, following Deion Sanders (1994) and Charles Woodson (2009).

Gilmore tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions on the year and only allowed one touchdown all season. The three-time Pro Bowler helped the Patriots lead the league with a +21 turnover differential, total defense (275.9 yards per game), and scoring defense (14.1 points allowed per game).

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was named PFWA Offensive Player of the Year and Most Valuable Player.

The AP Defensive Player of the Year award will be announced at the NFL Honors ceremony on Feb. 1.

