Patriots' Stephon Gilmore is latest star athlete to join Jordan Brand

One of the NFL's best players has signed with one of the most iconic brands in sports.

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore is the latest star athlete to join Jordan Brand.

"It's very humbling," Gilmore said in a Q&A on Jordan Brand's website. "It's a blessing to be signed to the brand and to represent the Jumpman both on and off the field. Athletes signed to Jordan are great players, but they also help out their communities. They do the things that athletes should do, and I'm looking forward to continuing that legacy."

Gilmore was voted the AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year last season. He tied for the league lead with six interceptions, along with 20 passes defensed and 53 total tackles for the Patriots in 2019.

The veteran cornerback has played three seasons with the Patriots since joining the team in free agency in 2017. He helped New England win Super Bowl LIII over the Los Angeles Rams in the 2018 campaign. His interception late in that Super Bowl victory was a pivotal moment in the game.

Jordan Brand has an impressive roster of players from across differnet sports, including Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson.

