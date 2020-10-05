Patriots’ Stephen Gilmore punches ball out of Chiefs’ Sammy Watkins’ hands

Barry Werner

The Kansas City Chiefs’ Sammy Watkins and the New England Patriots’ Gilmore spent time together in Buffalo from 2014-16. That didn’t prevent New England’s elite DB from using quite a punch on the Chiefs’ WR Monday, sort of.

Watkins made a catch in the second quarter and Gilmore delivered a knock-out punch that separated the ball from Watkins. The Patriots recovered.



 