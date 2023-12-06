Patriots-Steelers over-under is 30, lowest total in the NFL in decades

Are you excited about Bailey Zappe vs. Mitchell Trubisky in prime time? If you are, you might be a degenerate gambler looking forward to the lowest over-under seen in an NFL game in decades.

This week's Patriots-Steelers game on Thursday Night Football has an over-under point total of 30 at most sports books. That's a shockingly low total: Although historic data on gambling can be hard to find, StatMuse.com says there hasn't been a total that low for an NFL game since 1993.

And yet no one should be surprised if the under hits. The Patriots' last three games were losses by scores of 6-0, 10-7 and 10-6. They've had a string of low-scoring losses unseen since the 1938 Chicago Cardinals.

The Steelers' last three games were a 24-10 loss, a 16-10 win and a 13-10 loss, and now they've got Trubisky at quarterback after an injury to starter Kenny Pickett.

Thursday night's game could be ugly. And yet millions of us will watch. Because it's football, and it's on TV.