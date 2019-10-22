Patriots stay unbeaten with rout of Jets

Los Angeles (AFP) - Tom Brady and the New England Patriots kept their record blemish free on Monday night, carving up the New York Jets 33-0 to win their seventh straight to start the NFL season.

The Patriots are rolling along with an explosive offence and a stingy defence and are now 7-0 for just the third time in franchise history.

"We had good execution. That's what you need to sustain long drives," Brady said. "Our defence is playing great football. They cover the rush, stop the run and make critical plays. It is awesome to watch."

New England kept pace with the San Francisco 49ers (6-0) as the NFL's only undefeated teams.

The bumbling Jets didn't do themselves any favours gaining just 154 total yards in losing their eighth straight game to New England. Quarterback Sam Darnold had five turnovers and threw four interceptions at MetLife Stadium.

"Obviously, that was brutal," said head coach Adam Gase. "We didn't do anything right. Just a bad performance. We can't play that way against these guys. It is just not good enough. We got a lot of work to do."

New England also swept their AFC East rivals in the regular season series for the fourth consecutive year and Brady is now 29-6 against New York in the regular season.

Brady threw a touchdown pass to Phillip Dorsett to improve to 17-7 in Monday night games, including 3-0 against New York. Sony Michel finished with a career high three rushing touchdowns.

The Patriots forced six turnovers as Devin McCourty, Duron Harmon, Stephon Gilmore and Terrence Brooks all grabbed interceptions to increase New England's NFL-leading count to 18.

The Patriots have now outscored the Jets 78-3 in their last two Monday night clashes. In 2010, New England clobbered the Jets 45-3.

Darnold missed three games with mononucleosis then returned to lead the Jets to a 24-22 win over Dallas last Sunday. Darnold's performance against the Cowboys earned him the AFC offensive player of the week honours.

But he was stumbled mightily coming off that game against New England, completing 11 of 32 passes for 86 yards. He also matched a career-worst four interceptions.