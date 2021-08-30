Will Patriots start Cam Newton or Mac Jones in season opener?

The Patriots have a decision to make: Cam Newton or Mac Jones?

The team has two weeks until its season opener against the Dolphins, so the time is coming for a decision on the starting quarterback. But Sunday was not the day.

After the Patriots ended the preseason with a 22-20 victory over the Giants, Mike Reiss of ESPN asked Patriots coach Bill Belichick if he had decided on his opening day starter.

“No,” Belichick replied. “We still have a lot of decisions to make.”

Newton played two series Sunday. He threw an interception and led the Patriots to a field goal, going 2-for-5 for 10 yards. Jones was 10-of-14 for 156 yards and a touchdown in his six possessions.

Newton missed three practices last week after a COVID-19 protocol misunderstanding.

