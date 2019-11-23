Patriots star Brady 'questionable' for Cowboys clash

Tom Brady is dealing with a right elbow injury, listed as questionable by the New England Patriots.
New England Patriots star Tom Brady has been listed as "questionable" for Sunday's clash against the Dallas Cowboys.

Brady, 42, is dealing with a right elbow injury, the Patriots revealed in an injury report on Friday.

The quarterback has thrown 14 touchdown passes and five interceptions to help New England to a 9-1 record.

The Patriots are top of the AFC East ahead of the Buffalo Bills (7-3), New York Jets (3-7) and Miami Dolphins (2-8).

New England's injury list was lengthy, including the likes of Patrick Chung (heel/chest), Julian Edelman (shoulder) and Mohamed Sanu (ankle).

Dallas (6-4) lead the NFC East ahead of Sunday's encounter at Gillette Stadium.

