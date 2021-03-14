This Patriots staffer surprisingly signed Cam Newton’s contract

With Cam Newton signing a new contract with the New England Patriots on Friday, it’s always interesting to look at the finer points of the deal. For one, it’s largely incentivized. For another, a surprising representative from the Patriots signed the contract.

Matt Patricia’s name is on the part of the contract where a Patriots representative is supposed to sign. Nick Caserio used to sign in that spot. He was named the general manager of the Houston Texans on January 7, ending a 20-year run with the Patriots organization.

Patricia was brought back to New England at the end of January, although the roles he will serve for the organization are not clearly defined at this time.

With Patricia signing Newton’s contract, it certainly offers up the chance for speculation in regards to what Patricia’s role will be and how much of a say he will have in personnel decisions.

