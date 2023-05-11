Patriots’ speedy WR Demario Douglas agrees to terms on rookie contract

Rookie wide receiver Demario Douglas has reportedly agreed to terms with the New England Patriots on his first NFL contract. ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported the news on Wednesday.

According to Reiss, it’s a four-year, $3.97 million deal for the former Liberty Flames star wideout.

Douglas nearly eclipsed 1,000 yards in 2022, when hauling in 79 receptions, 993 yards and six touchdowns. He averaged 12.6 yards per reception with the Flames.

The Patriots are in desperate need of explosive playmakers at the receiver position, and Douglas can be electric with the ball in his hands. He’s also a burner with the ability to speed past defenders and pick up huge chunk yardage downfield.

Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien will be able to get creative in the ways he’s able to get the ball into Douglas’ hands. He’s a smaller receiver at 5-foot-8, but the Patriots should be able to use him in similar ways as the Miami Dolphins use Tyreek Hill.

Of course, that’s assuming everything comes together for the rookie wideout. It’s a big jump from Liberty football to the NFL. We’ll see how soon, if at all, he’s ready to make that leap.

