Patriots' Sony Michel sets NFL rookie record with incredible playoff run

The New England Patriots took some criticism for selecting Georgia running back Sony Michel with the 28th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, especially when Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson was still on the board.

Michel has silenced his doubters throughout the season, but he's made his most emphatic statement in the playoffs. The rookie running back scored his fourth and fifth playoff touchdowns in Sunday's AFC Championship Game win against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Those scores set a new rookie record for rushing touchdowns in a single postseason.

Here's where Michel ranks all-time in rushing touchdowns over one playoff run. It's a very impressive group.

Michel led the Patriots with 129 rushing yards in their AFC Divisional Round win over the Los Angeles Chargers and finished with a team-high 113 yards versus the Chiefs in the AFC title game. We should expect him to play a key role in Super Bowl LIII against a Los Angeles Rams defense that allowed a league-worst 5.1 yards per carry during the regular season.

