Patriots' offense makes more unfortunate history against Raiders

In their Week 6 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots rookie kicker Chad Ryland broke a streak of 79 unanswered points - the longest in the National Football League since 1999. The 43-yard field goal by Ryland in the second quarter brought the score to 10-3 in the Raiders' favor, at least making it a one possession game.

Starting the year with a 1-4 record, the Patriots have not been able to find a way to make their offense work. With a combination of injuries, bad quarterback play, and a horrendous offensive line, the Patriots found themselves in the NFL's history book, but not in a good way.

In Week Four, the Patriots took on the Cowboys - a game that really made New England's quarterback struggles obvious. With Mac Jones only throwing for 150 yards, and also tallying two interceptions, the Patriots lost 38-3. The Cowboys struck first with a field goal, which the Patriots answered with a field goal of their own. The 79 unanswered points followed that, starting with 35 more points by Dallas.

In New England's Week Five game against the New Orleans Saints, they were completely shutout, losing 34-0 to a matchup that was deemed winnable by even the harshest of critics. Jones once again struggled, throwing for only 110 yards and two interceptions.

To start off the Week Six game against the Raiders, the Patriots once again fell into an early hole, going down 10-0. The rough start to this game also set another NFL milestone, marking the first time in Bill Belichick's head coaching career where his team had zero or fewer yards in the first quarter.

To top off the frustration, former Patriot Jakobi Meyers found his way into the endzone on a 12-yard pass from another former Patriot, Jimmy Garoppolo. Mac Jones also threw an interception late in the second quarter, targeting a wide-open Hunter Henry, leaving fans wondering if Malik Cunningham will enter the game in the second half.

The Patriots also set a franchise record at halftime, concluding 12 quarters without a touchdown.