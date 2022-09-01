Patriots snag former division rival to fill last practice squad spot

The Patriots are signing former Raiders and Dolphins WR Lynn Bowden, Jr. to their practice squad, per source. He was one of the most versatile players in the country during his time at Kentucky and a 2020 third-round pick. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 1, 2022

The New England Patriots have reportedly signed former Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. to their practice squad, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

This move shores up the last remaining spot on the unit for the Patriots.

It’s also a move that makes sense considering Bowden’s ridiculous versatility. He’s played at receiver, quarterback and even running back during his time at the University of Kentucky.

It’s a big reason why he was considered one of the best Swiss army knife players in the country and taken in the third-round of the 2020 NFL draft.

