Patriots snag Carl Davis from Jags’ practice squad

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad got a tad smaller Wednesday after the New England Patriots were able to snag defensive tackle Carl Davis from their practice squad. The move comes after the Jags cut Davis earlier in the week to place him on practice squad Tuesday, however, that was short lived.

Davis, 28, was drafted in the third-round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Iowa by the Baltimore Ravens and spent three seasons there. He was released by the team in September of 2018 and claimed off waivers by the Cleveland Browns. After his tenure in Cleveland, he spent time with both the Jags and Indianapolis Colts in 2019.

Over the span of his career Davis has participated in 36 games while starting in 12. He’ll enter his career as a Patriot with 32 combined tackles and a half of a sack.

Davis’ departure puts the Jags at 15 practice squad players at the moment. With one spot remaining, the Jags will undoubtedly look to fill it before their next game on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.