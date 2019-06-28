Patriots slightly favored to win more games than Alabama

Michael David Smith
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

The Patriots are slight favorites over Alabama this year.

No, not if the two teams met head-to-head on the field. That would be a bloodbath. But CG Technology sports book posted odds for who will win more regular-season games this year, the Patriots or Alabama. And the Patriots are a slight -120 favorite.

Last year the Patriots went 11-5 in the regular season and Alabama went 12-0, so Alabama would have been the winning side in the bet. But most years, the Patriots would seem to be a fairly good bet: Until last year the Patriots had won 12 or more games in eight consecutive seasons. Alabama only plays 12 regular-season games, so if you bet on the Patriots and they go at least 12-4, you can’t lose.

Other bets matchups offered by the sports book include Notre Dame-Packers, Ohio State-Browns, USC-49ers, Texas-Cowboys, LSU-Saints, Michigan-Bears and UNLV-Raiders.

