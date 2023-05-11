Patriots slated to travel 10th-most miles of all NFL teams in 2023

The New England Patriots might need a song playlist on the level of Star Lord’s to help pass the time on the road in the 2023 season. According to a new chart by Bill Speros, the Patriots are expected to have the 10th-most total mileage out of all 32 teams.

The official NFL schedule is slated to be released on Thursday, but the Patriots’ home and away opponents are already known.

It was revealed on Wednesday that the team would be facing the Indianapolis Colts at Frankfurt Stadium in Germany. So that trip alone is sure to rack up some miles for the Patriots.

The team is also scheduled to travel out west to take on the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders.

How far is your @NFL team going to travel this season? Here's the rundown — from the @Seahawks to the @Bengals and all 30 teams in between https://t.co/KwyrUMqpQw pic.twitter.com/UMHHNoQprF — Bill Speros (@billsperos) May 10, 2023

A large travel schedule can definitely wear on a team, especially when it comes to travel time and trekking across multiple time zones.

When it comes to the AFC East, the Patriots are second behind the Miami Dolphins in total mileage. So they won’t be alone in their plight. However, being disciplined on the road could mean the difference between winning and losing in 2023.

