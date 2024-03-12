Patriots, Sione Takitaki agree on terms of two-year deal

The Patriots are in agreement with linebacker Sione Takitaki on a two-year deal, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

Takitaki, 28, spent his first five seasons with the Browns after they made him a third-round pick.

He has appeared in 72 career games with 36 starts and has totaled 269 tackles and four sacks. Takitaki also is a core special teams player, having seen action on 1,022 special teams snaps.

In 2023, Takitaki recorded 65 tackles, two sacks, an interception, three passes defensed and three quarterback hits.