Patriots signing TE Scotty Washington to practice squad

Former Cincinnati Bengals tight end Scotty Washington is signing with the New England Patriots' practice squad today, per a league source. Converted wide receiver continues to make strides at his new position. Former @SJCGridiron @DemonDeacons standout — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 20, 2022

The New England Patriots are adding another offensive weapon to the practice squad with the team making a move to sign former Cincinnati Bengals tight end Scotty Washington.

Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson reported the move on Tuesday.

Washington has converted to wide receiver in an effort to find an opportunity beyond the practice field. The Patriots obviously have a deep love for versatile players with the ability to line up at multiple positions.

So while Washington has moved to receiver, he still has the size and skill set to play at tight end as well. The same holds true for Patriots receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey, who has actually worked his way up to getting in-game snaps.

Washington could serve as a nice project player and a legitimate reserve piece if the team falls victim to the injury bug. In his last year at Wake Forest, he hauled in 35 receptions for 607 yards and seven touchdowns.

We’ll see if a new setting in New England brings new opportunities for Washington.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire